Jacqueline Kidd

Jacqueline "Jackie" Kidd, age 89, of Wilson, WI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 16, 2020.
Jackie was born on November 18, 1930, in Eau Claire, to the late Allen and Evelyn (Langert) Hermanson. She married Leslie Gilbertson and had two children. Jackie enjoyed watching Days of Our Lives, knitting and crocheting, and doing paint by numbers and puzzles.
Jackie is survived by her daughter, Cindy (fiancÃ©, Greg Pickerign) Marum; grandchildren, Sara (Todd) Sigsworth, Danielle (Ben) Briskie, Trista (Rob) Thomas, and Alisha Gilbertson; great-grandchildren, Paige Sherwin and Wyatt Thomas.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Cliff Gilbertson; and husband, Leslie.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the WEST CHAPEL of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire, with Pastor David Irgens officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Lutheran Church Cemetery, Eau Claire.
