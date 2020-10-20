James Dennis Bauer, Jr, age 38, of Eau Claire, WI passed away on Thursday, October 8th, 2020 at St Mary's Hospital in Rochester, MN after succumbing to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
James was born on May 5th, 1982 in Eau Claire, WI. He attended Badger High School in Lake Geneva, WI and went on to join the US Marine Corps. James devoted himself to the Marines from January 3rd, 2000 to February 12th, 2008 serving as a Sergeant (E-5) and was a CH-53, I level T-64 turboshaft jet engine mechanic. He had 2 successful tours to Iraq. The first was in 2003 and the second in 2005. During his time in the Corps, James became a CDI (collateral duty inspector) for the T-64 jet engine and served time on the USS Iwo Jima. James successfully completed every mission that he was involved in resulting in the following awards:
(Three) Marine good conduct medals
(Two) Combat action ribbons
Iraq campaign medal
(Two) Sea service deployment ribbons
National defense service medal
Humanitarian service medal
Global war on terrorism expeditionary medal
Navy battle E ribbon
Navy unit commendation
(Two) Meritorious mast
Certificate of commendation
Two Letters of appreciation
He shot expert three times with the M16A2 service rifle
After fulfilling his time in the Marine Corps, James moved back to Eau Claire, WI where he met and married his wife, Alissa Kay Estenson on November 14th, 2009. James joined the Laborers' Union Local 268 for many years before transferring to the Carpenters Union Local 1074. He spent the majority of his career with Miron Construction. James was extremely passionate about the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. James enjoyed riding motorcycles with his club brothers in the Black Pistons Motorcycle Club and the Outlaws Motorcycle Club.
James is survived by his wife, Alissa K Bauer; 3 daughters, Ashlynne Bauer-Leidig, Breanne and Addelynne Bauer; a son, Hunter Bauer; and a step son, Colton Ingram. His dad, James Bauer Sr. (Kathy Brice); mom, Debbie (Joseph) Schlozen; sister, Ashley (John) Vos; and niece, Kate Vos. In laws, David (Janet) Estenson; sister-in-law, Stacy Estenson. James is also survived by many Aunts, Uncles and cousins, and numerous friends.
James was preceded in death by his grandparents, Alphonse and Eunice Bauer, Grover and Marguerite Massie; uncles, Alphonse Bauer, Ronald Bauer, Gerald Bauer; an aunt, Darlene Falkner; and his beloved dog, Harley.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in James's honor to Trinity Equestrian Center located in Eau Claire County: www.trinity-ec.com
Visitation will be held at Smith Funeral Chapel in Eau Claire, WI from 1-3pm on Friday, October 23rd, 2020.