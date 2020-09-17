James Coffin

James S. Coffin, age 73, of Menomonie Wisconsin passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at home.
Jim born August 2, 1947, grew up in Menomonie and was a graduate of Menomonie high school in 1965. Jim attended college at Eau Claire University and graduated with A bachelor's degree of Science in 1969.
Upon graduating Jim's number was called to join the Vietnam War. As the rank of sergeant, he served from November 13, 1969 to June 16, 1971. He was a radar operator with the army serving with the 1st Cavalry Division in Vietnam.
Jim took over Coffin's Department Store in the early 70s from his parents Stan and Marion Coffin. He proudly ran the store carrying the family tradition until 2005 when it was time to retire.
Jim's passion was Muskie fishing at potato lake (The Narrows) on the weekends and golfing during the week at Menomonie golf and country club. He also loved to hunt, taking trips to Colorado regularly with his friend John Buchman and hunting with Dale Geissler on their family farm.
Jim is survived by his aunt Ruthie of Eau Claire, brother Gary of Menomonie, nephews Che' and Sean Coffin of Maryland, several cousins on the Coffin and Lee sides of the family and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Stan and Marion Coffin, their parents, Tom Eick and his loyal companions Buddy and Trapper.
A special thank you to all of Jim's friends for their support throughout the years.
Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 24,2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Menomonie with Teresa Pejsa officiating followed by military honors by the Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard.
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com