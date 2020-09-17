1/1
James Coffin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James S. Coffin, age 73, of Menomonie Wisconsin passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at home.
Jim born August 2, 1947, grew up in Menomonie and was a graduate of Menomonie high school in 1965. Jim attended college at Eau Claire University and graduated with A bachelor's degree of Science in 1969.
Upon graduating Jim's number was called to join the Vietnam War. As the rank of sergeant, he served from November 13, 1969 to June 16, 1971. He was a radar operator with the army serving with the 1st Cavalry Division in Vietnam.
Jim took over Coffin's Department Store in the early 70s from his parents Stan and Marion Coffin. He proudly ran the store carrying the family tradition until 2005 when it was time to retire.
Jim's passion was Muskie fishing at potato lake (The Narrows) on the weekends and golfing during the week at Menomonie golf and country club. He also loved to hunt, taking trips to Colorado regularly with his friend John Buchman and hunting with Dale Geissler on their family farm.
Jim is survived by his aunt Ruthie of Eau Claire, brother Gary of Menomonie, nephews Che' and Sean Coffin of Maryland, several cousins on the Coffin and Lee sides of the family and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Stan and Marion Coffin, their parents, Tom Eick and his loyal companions Buddy and Trapper.
A special thank you to all of Jim's friends for their support throughout the years.
Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 24,2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Menomonie with Teresa Pejsa officiating followed by military honors by the Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard.
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service - MENOMONIE
615 WILSON AVE
Menomonie, WI 54751
(715) 235-2154
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service - MENOMONIE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved