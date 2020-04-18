|
Stalwart as an oak in the forest, Deacon James Mathias Dennis stood tall and strong for family, faith, and future. It is with greatest sorrow we mourn the passing of husband, father, friend, mentor, and faithful servant.
James was born February 15, 1938 to Mary (Walter) and Roy Dennis in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He was the first of seven children. His journey in the Catholic faith began early. He attended St. Pat's Grammar School through 8th grade and went on to graduate from Regis High School in 1956.
After a year in college, James chose to serve his country and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1957. He was stationed in San Diego, California. While in the Marines, James played football, and the love of this sport was an enduring passion throughout his life. He would go on to coach football as part of his teaching career.
After honorable discharge from the Marines in 1960, two important turning points occurred. First, he began the coursework to become a biology teacher. Second, he met Barbara in The Hoot in Eau Claire. Barbara was nearing the end of her studies to become a teacher, and soon accepted her first teaching position in Kingsford, Michigan. By this time Jim and Barb were a couple, so Jim enrolled in the University of Michigan in Marquette to continue his studies in science education and continue his courting. They were married in Abbotsford on January 27, 1962. Both finished out their respective school years in Michigan and then moved back to Eau Claire.
Jim and Barb welcomed their first daughter, Josephine (Jodi), into the world in September, 1962. In 1963, a second daughter, Pamela was born followed by a third daughter, Kyle, in 1965. They finished out their family with their son, Michael, in 1966.
During these years, Jim continued to take courses at the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire until he graduated with a teaching license in life science. Throughout this time, Jim was employed as a police officer in the Eau Claire Police Department. He graduated from UW-Eau Claire in 1970 and resigned his position in the police force to accept his first teaching assignment in Chetek, Wisconsin. He continued his post graduate education and earned his Master's Degree in 1975.
Jim's love for education was his investment in the future. In his first five years of teaching at Chetek HS, he coached football. He manned the scoreboard at home basketball games for most of his career. Over the years, he acquired many accolades including science teacher awards five separate times from five different associations (1974, 1975, 1980, 1988, 1998). Jim was actively involved in water conservation throughout his career and facilitated student involvement in aquatic studies in and around the Chetek Chain of Lakes region. Jim taught biology in Chetek for thirty years, retiring in 2000. However, he heard the call one more time when his Alma Mater, Regis High School in Eau Claire, reached out to him to fill a part-time biology position. Following that contract, he began substitute teaching at McDonell Catholic High School and helping support the soccer and basketball teams. He ended his science teaching career on his old stomping grounds.
In the early 1970s, Jim and Barb hosted four different foreign exchange students. Fritz came from Germany; Mario, Carlos and Silvia came from Sao Paulo, Brazil. In later years, Barb and Jim traveled to Brazil to see them and, in return, hosted several visits from their Brazilian "relatives." The families have maintained a loving connection to the present.
Jim promoted student/faculty research collaboration engaging the assistance of the biology faculty at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. For many years, Chetek High School students presented their science research projects at the Wisconsin Science Symposium in Pigeon Lake, WI and these students had the opportunity to earn a trip and chance to present their research at West Point, NY and other national locations.
From 1975 to 1989, Jim and Barb were teacher guides for summer school group trips sponsored by the Wisconsin Junior Science Academy housed in Madison, Wisconsin. They took students from around Wisconsin on trips to Maine, South Dakota, Colorado, and Wyoming.
Outside of the public school, Jim was actively involved in religious education at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Chetek. He taught Confirmation for years. Once his own children were grown, he sought to extend his own religious education and began the work of ministry. Jim was ordained a Deacon in the Catholic Church in 2003. Following his ordination, he served the parish priests assigned to St. Boniface, Chetek, St. Peter's, Cameron, St. Joseph's, Barron and Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Strickland.
Just as Jim hearkened back to his educational roots, he also reconnected with his Marine past. Well into retirement, Jim and Barb participated in fellowship weekends with other veteran couples. Go Semper Fi! Always faithful! If it wasn't a Deacon Weekend, it was a Marine Mingle.
His love of science and his love of God melded into his love of nature. He never wavered in his belief in the miracle of life and celebrated this while hunting, camping, hiking and just plain hanging out in the woods.
Tragically, Jim was diagnosed with dementia and spent his final years slowly giving back all he had learned. He was faithful to the end and never questioned his fate. His faith was his talisman. We shall truly miss his strength and support.
He will be missed by his wife of 58 years Barbara (Gierl) Dennis, three daughters Josephine Jodi (Rey) Arriola, Chippewa Falls, Pamela (Steve) Bilderback, Wisconsin Rapids, Kyle Marie Milliron, Albert Lea, Minnesota and one son Michael (Elizabeth) Dennis, Corinth, Maine. Grandchildren: Barbara Jimena Arriola (Yaunique) Irvis, Kent, WA, Sgt. Patrick Arriola, Germany, Peter Arriola, Eau Claire; James Bilderback, Wisconsin Rapids, Sidney Milliron, Council Bluff, IA, Collin Milliron, Albert Lea, MN, Bradford Milliron, St. Cloud, MN, Aidan Milliron, Albert Lea, MN, Atticus Dennis, Buffalo, NY and Bram Dennis, Buffalo, NY. Siblings: one sister, Kathleen (Richard) Zimmerman, West Bend, three brothers, Dr. Patrick Dennis, Walla Walla, WA, Edgar Dennis, Alamosa, CO, and Richard (Vicki) Dennis, Wausau. Sister-in-law Kathy (Steven) Dennis, Aunt Monica (Jim) Gagnon, Eau Claire, Uncle Dr. William (Vonnie) Walter, Eau Claire and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Mary (Walter) Dennis, brothers Steven (Kathy) Dennis and baby Michael; grandparents Edgar and Ancilla (Rossmeissl) Walter and James and Anna (Wendt) Dennis, uncles George (Lousie) Walter, Dr. Karl (Jean) Walter, John (Charlotte) Walter, and aunts Rose (Al) Kendall, Barbara Walter, Sylvia (Harold) Helland, Ruth (Marshall) Basacker and Elizabeth (Tony) Christianson.
The Rite of Christian Burial and Celebration of Life will occur later this summer.
