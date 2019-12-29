|
MADISON, WI -- James Robert Duchemin, age 74, passed away peacefully on Dec. 26, 2019, surrounded by loving family at Agrace Hospice.
A mass of Christian burial will be held on Jan. 2, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Blessed Sacrament Church, 2121 Rowley Avenue, Madison. A visitation will be held in the church beginning at 10 a.m. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
