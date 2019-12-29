Home

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI 53705
(608) 238-3434

James Duchemin

James Duchemin Obituary
MADISON, WI -- James Robert Duchemin, age 74, passed away peacefully on Dec. 26, 2019, surrounded by loving family at Agrace Hospice.
A mass of Christian burial will be held on Jan. 2, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Blessed Sacrament Church, 2121 Rowley Avenue, Madison. A visitation will be held in the church beginning at 10 a.m. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
CRESS FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI 53705
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
