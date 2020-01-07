Home

POWERED BY

James Erdman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Erdman Obituary
James Edward Erdman, age 83, passed away on January 4th. 2020 He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy and his parents Otto & Hethel Erdman. He is survived by his sister Dorothy Englund of Bluffton, South Carolina, his nephew, Steve Englund (Roxanne) 3 children, Julia, Dan & David Englund of McLean, VA, a niece Sheri Englund (Luke Keller) & their daughter Amelia Keller from Ithaca, NY and several cousins. He was a graduate of Memorial High School and proudly served in the US army.  He worked for Calvary Pentecostal Tabernacle  in Richmond  Virginia.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -