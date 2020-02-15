|
James D. "Marty" Gallagher, 89, of Eau Claire, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Dove Healthcare West.
He was born April 25, 1930, in Sentinel Butte, North Dakota, to Patrick and Della (Roesler) Gallagher. When Marty's father passed away, his mother, brothers and sister, moved to Eau Claire to be by his mother's family.
After his schooling was completed, Marty went on to become an accountant with Armour Meats. He eventually worked his way up to become the General Manager. He was with the company for over 27 years. He then went on to work at Sears (Sporting Goods Department; right up his alley!)
Marty had a passion for sports; from playing basketball in high school, being in a bowling league and playing Golf as much as possible (a member at Hallie Golf for many years, where he got a hole in one, Hole#4). He was an avid Badger fan and didn't miss a Badger Football or Basketball game, if it could be helped! Marty passed his love of sports on to his children as well. He and Shelly watched many games together! He also enjoyed numerous fishing trips to Canada with the guys, and playing cards.
Marty married Audrey LaBlanc in 1953, and from that union they had 4 children. They later divorced. Marty met Olive Larson at Armour, and they spent 30 years together.
Marty is survived by his daughter, Shelly (Jack) Schulte of Eau Claire; son, Jon (Valerie) of Augusta, ME; daughter-in-law, Carri Gallagher of Spooner, WI; grandchildren, Cole Gallagher of San Deigo, CA, Shaun and Emily Gallagher of Augusta, ME; brother, Bill Gallagher of Eau Claire; Olive's sons, Jim (Kerry) Larson, Jeff (Cindy) Larson, Jason Larson, and their children; and special "sister-in-law," Jean (Tim) Alf.
He was preceded by in death by his parents; daughter, Pamela; son, James "Jim" Jr; sister, Margaret "Maggie" Bosier; brothers, Robert "Buddy" and John; and longtime partner, Olive Larson.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff who took care of dad the last 6+ years at Dove West. The awesome activity department team that kept him busy with many fun things! He always looked forward to church with Father Tom. Marty really did appreciate each of you! And to the Mayo Hospice team these last 5 weeks; your compassion and care were exceptional.
Marty would have turned 90 on his birthdate of April 25th, so we are going to have his Celebration of Life from 12:00 - 4:00 pm, on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Lake Hallie Golf Course, 2196 110th St. in Chippewa Falls, WI. Please save the date, and come in your favorite Badger attire! Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com.
Go dtÃ go mbuailimid le chÃ©ile arÃs dad.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020