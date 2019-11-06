Home

POWERED BY

James Gannon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Gannon Obituary
On October 10th, 2019 our brother Jim lost his battle with lung cancer.
Jim was born February 26th, 1955 in Chippewa Falls to Robert and Beverly Gannon.
He grew up in what is now the Village of Hallie. He attended 9th Ward School and graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 1974. He attended vocational college for a short time. Jim worked for Nelson's Sport Center, High Rev, and with Mark Rosen for a few years. In his later years he was employed with BFI Garbage Disposal, which kept changing its name through the years.
He is survived by his brothers, Paul (Rhonda), Mark (Becky); sister, Dawn (Jack) Connell; nephews, Warren, Ed, and Jacob; nieces, Corena, Jill, and Sarah.
There will be a visitation held on Thursday October 24th from 4-7 PM at Stokes Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel (535 S Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona). Services will be held on Friday October 25th at 11:00 AM at Stokes Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel. Pastor Jeff Carlson will be officiating.
Stokes Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -