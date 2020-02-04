|
|
God sent his Army of Angels down to this earth to escort James A. (Jim) Glaus through the Golden Gates of Heaven to continue his life's mission of serving others in the house of the Lord on February 1, 2020 at the age of 88.
Jim was born on November 16, 1931; the eighth of nine children born to Allen Albert Glaus and Christie Francis Hei. He was born in a small rural farmhouse just outside of Plum City. He would spend most of his life in the Plum City area.
Jim's early education began at St. John The Baptist Catholic School in Plum City. His education continued at various local county school houses before he attended Plum City High School for four years graduating in 1949. Following high school, he attended a trade school in Minneapolis, Minnesota, graduating with a certificate in "Railroad Communication".
On January 31, 1951, he began a new chapter of his life when he married Marie T. Gilles at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Plum City.
On January 25, 1952, Jim was inducted into the military and proudly served his country in the United States Army Corp of Engineers until June 10, 1954. Jim's military service began at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri; advancing to Fort Belvoir, Virginia for advanced engineer training. He reported for overseas duty at Camp Kilmor in New Jersey and arrived in Bremerhaven Germany in mid-August. He was a member of the 7714 Army Intelligence in Heidelberg where he spent the rest of his military duty. Jim sustained injuries in a military accident and spent the remainder of his service time in the 320th General Hospital in Landstuhl Germany and at the Great Lakes Naval Hospital before being discharged on June 10, 1954.
In 1958, Jim became involved in retail business in Plum City and started "Jim's Market", a small grocery store and soon after opened "The Oasis Bar and Lounge".
Jim soon became interested in community affairs; he was a charter member of the Plum City Lion's Club, and spent a majority of his life serving American Legion Post #365 in Plum City holding several offices on the local and county levels.
Jim was a dedicated citizen to the Village of Plum City. In 1977, he was elected to the office of Village President. This was an office that Jim held for 26 years.
Jim was a very active member of St. John The Baptist Catholic Church. In 1972 Jim became involved in the many improvements to the church and cemetery grounds. He held various seats on committees within the church as well as maintained the buildings and grounds.
Jim is survived by his children, Sharry (Rodger), JoAnn (Bill), Patty (Mark), Todd (Gwen), Kris (Don), Mike (Lisa), Annette and Melissa; 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Rita (Denny). He is preceded in death by his parents, several siblings and his wife, Marie.
A celebration of Jim's life will begin with a visitation on Friday, Feb. 7, 4 to 7 p.m. at Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Durand, Wisconsin. A Christian Mass with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, February 8, at 11 a.m., at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Plum City, Wisconsin, with a 1-hour visitation at 10 a.m. Burial will follow immediately at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.
Condolences may be made online at www.rhielfuneralhome.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020