James R. Helstad, 89, of Eau Claire, WI passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Milestone Senior Living in Eau Claire, WI.
James was born in French Creek, rural Ettrick, on October 29, 1930 to Nickoli and Sena (Olson) Helstad. He was baptized and confirmed in the French Creek Lutheran Church. He attended country rural school in upper French Creek (rural Ettrick) and Larkin Valley (rural Blair). He graduated from Blair High School in 1948. James served in the United States Army in Colorado and Germany. On October 20, 1962 he married Yvonne Iris Winters Schafer at Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, WI. She passed away on March 21, 1980. He was a long time member of Saving Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, WI and the Eau Claire Lodge of the Loyal Order of Moose. James was an employee of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for 33 years.
He is survived by his son, Ronald (Kyoungme Lim) Helstad; his brother-in-law, Terry Winters; and his sister-in-law, Shirley (Bruce) Ehlers. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and very dear friends.
James was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his sisters, Alice Severson and Olga Berg; and his brothers, Norman and Orville Helstad.
The family of James would like especially to thank the wonderful staff of Milestone Senior Living and Heartland Hospice for their unending kindness and loving care.
A Funeral Service will be held at 12 pm, on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Saving Grace Lutheran Church, 2124 Eastridge Center, Eau Claire, WI with Rev. David J. Irgens officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place in Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. To express online condolences please visit www.lenmarkfh.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020