James Jaenke, 80, of Eau Claire, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Lake Hallie Memory Care, under St. Josephs Hospice.
Jim was born January 19, 1940 to Rudolph and Alma (Hagedorn) Jaenke in the Town of Ludington. Jim was the youngest of 6 children - Lillian Hudson, Eldor Jaenke, Cecil Jaenke, Elvera Jaenke and Eugene Jaenke, all of whom are deceased. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Norma (Clouse) Jaenke; his son, Robert (Linda) Jaenke; grandchildren, Carter Jaenke and Morgan Jaenke. He is further survived by sisters-in-law, Ginny Jaenke, Carol Jaenke and Eve (Ron) Nelson and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jim attended Woodland Valley School, a one room school in the Town of Ludington, and Cadott High School. After school, Jim helped on the family farm. Jim was drafted into the US Army in 1963. While in the Army, Jim was stationed in Vicenza, Italy.
After the Army, Jim married Norma Clouse on August 14, 1965. Jim spent time working at Gene Graw Painting. He took time off from painting and drove bus for Eau Claire Transit. During this time, he drove both school and city bus. After driving bus he spent time working for both Gene Graw and Marshall Mikesell Painting. In 1988, he was hired by Sacred Heart Hospital. Jim spent the next 20+ years painting, wall papering and staining at Sacred Heart Hospital before retiring in 2009. He spent many years playing guitar and singing in the Jaenke Dutchmen Band.
In his free time, Jim enjoyed mowing his lawn, feeding the birds, attempting to catch moles, traveling with Norma and spending time with family, especially his grandkids, Carter and Morgan.
The family wishes to thank Lake Hallie Memory Care and St. Josephs Hospice.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the WEST CHAPEL location of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire. Graveside service will be held at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, in Prairie View Cemetery in the Village of Lake Hallie, WI, with Rev. David Huber officiating. Military Honors conducted by VFW Post 305. We encourage those in attendance to abide by the Covid-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing. If needed, please bring a chair to the cemetery.
