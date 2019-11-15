Home

James Johnson

James Johnson Obituary
James "Jim" Johnson, age 79, of Menomonie, WI passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at his home.
James Johnson was born on April 27, 1940 in Menomonie, WI to Frances (Tetzloff) and Vernon Johnson. He graduated from Menomonie High School in 1958 and from Stout State University in 1962. He married Patricia Brehm on June 9, 1962. Jim worked in the grocery business in Menomonie for 44 years and, after his retirement, enjoyed doing crop insurance adjusting for several years.
Jim is survived by his wife, Pat; two sons Kevin (Kathy) Johnson of Burnsville, MN and Kris (Carey) Johnson of Chippewa Falls, WI; four grandchildren Ashley, Amanda, Aaron, and Logan; sisters Judy Jenson of Elk Mound and Lucille Whittier of Menomonie; brothers-in-law Dave Jenson of Elk Mound and William Brehm of Jim Falls, WI; sisters-in-laws Judy Johnson of Menomonie and Sheri Brehm of Jim Falls, WI; and several nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, an infant daughter Katherine, brother Gene Johnson, sister-in-law Marian Litzkow and brothers-in-law Don Litzkow, Arlo Thompson, and Dave Olson.
The family would like to thank the hospice workers for all the kindness and support during these past few weeks. You are truly amazing at what you do.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church in Menomonie, with Pastor Randy Skow-Anderson officiating. There will be visitation from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and at the church one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Burial will be at Mamre Cemetery in the Township of Menomonie, Dunn County, WI.
To express condolences online, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
