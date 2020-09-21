James Johnson

James "Rocky" P. Johnson

Rocky passed away on Sept 15, 2020 at the age of 65 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on April 6, 1955 in St Paul, MN. His life was always a great adventure. He was a Milwaukee railroad engineer, Amtrak engineer, entrepreneur, stand-up comic, artist, author, movie director and beloved brother.

Preceded in death by mother Betty, father Jim, sister Penny and nephew Andrew.

Survived by Pamela (Don), Patricia (TJ), his best friend, brother David "Herb", Robert (Nancy), Kaylene, nieces and nephews.

Thoughts and prayers for Rocky's stepmother, Margie Johnson, who passed away on September 19, 2020.

Special thanks to the staff at Allina Health Hospice.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store