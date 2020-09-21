1/1
James Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Rocky" P. Johnson
Rocky passed away on Sept 15, 2020 at the age of 65 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on April 6, 1955 in St Paul, MN. His life was always a great adventure. He was a Milwaukee railroad engineer, Amtrak engineer, entrepreneur, stand-up comic, artist, author, movie director and beloved brother.
Preceded in death by mother Betty, father Jim, sister Penny and nephew Andrew.
Survived by Pamela (Don), Patricia (TJ), his best friend, brother David "Herb", Robert (Nancy), Kaylene, nieces and nephews.
Thoughts and prayers for Rocky's stepmother, Margie Johnson, who passed away on September 19, 2020.
Special thanks to the staff at Allina Health Hospice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved