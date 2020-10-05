James Johnson

James A. Johnson, 85, of Eau Claire, died Friday, October 2, 2020, at Care Partners Assisted Living. Jim was born in St. Louis, MO on August 14, 1935, son of Erwin and Evelyn Johnson. Jim graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1953 and married Carol J. Froseth on December 26, 1959.

Jim proudly served his country in the United State Marines (1956-61), owned his own service station, worked at Uniroyal for 26 years, and later was employed part-time for Loomis Security. He was very proud of his children, their spouses, his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was a true outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing with his many friends and family members. When sharing stories of his family, he would always say he was one lucky man.

Jim is survived by his children, Lynn (Gerald) Salter of Fall Creek, Tim (Susan) Johnson of Champlin, MN, and Cheryl (Brick) Hopkins of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren, Amy (Scott) Wolfe, Lucas (Nicole) Salter, Alyssa (Don Schappacher, II) Hopkins, Morgan Hopkins, and Lindsey (Bryant) Billehus; great grandchildren, Reese and Piper Wolfe, Aliza and Elowyn Salter, Haddie Billehus, and Donald, III (Tripp), and Avery Schappacher. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and infant brother (Terry).

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the WEST CHAPEL of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave. in Eau Claire. A graveside funeral service, presided by Pastor Gary Froseth, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire. Military honors will be conducted by the Eau ClaireAmerican Legion Post 53.

The family would like to give special thanks to Megan and the staff at Care Partners Assisted Living for their tender loving care.







