James Kitchner, 71, of Baldwin, Wisconsin, formerly of Elmwood, died Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire due to complications from multiple health issues.
Jim was born September 1, 1948 to Kenneth and Irma (Reitz) Kitchner at Plum City, Wisconsin. He grew up and attended school at Elmwood, where he graduated with the Elmwood High School Class of 1968. Jim was drafted during the Viet Nam War and served 18 months in Germany, until May 1970.
On October 9, 1971 Jim married Linda Bates at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Elmwood. They lived near Elmwood where they raised their children. After their elderly family member passed, he retired and was diagnosed with cancer. Jim and Linda moved to Baldwin to be closer to their children and grandchildren whom he loved very much and helped care for the grandchildren.
He worked on the family farms and also worked for over 40 years at Badger Iron Works in Menomonie. He enjoyed the outdoors, buying and selling tractors and cars, and hunting. He enjoyed occasional trips to the casino and eating at the buffet. Jim was a wonderful, adoring husband, father and grandfather and loved spending time with family.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Kenneth and Irma; brother Gary and his wife Eileen; Mary Winter, Joan Hartung, and Debra Flanders; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Ilene Bates.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Jeff of Hudson; daughter, Jennifer (Dustin) Timm of Spring Valley; three wonderful granddaughters, Remy Kitchner and Macie and Kendra Timm; brothers, Greg (Mar) Kitchner and Bruce (Juel) Kitchner; sisters, Wilhelmina (Dennis) Traun and Kayleen (Kenneth) Noll; sisters-in-law, Mary Bates; Lori (Arnie) Nelson and Sue; and many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Visitation is on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until noon at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Spring Valley. Funeral service will be on Saturday, March 7 at 12 (noon) at Sacred Heart. Military Honors by Rickerd-Danielson American Legion Post 227 of Spring Valley.
Burial at a later date.
Keehr Funeral Home (www.keehrfuneralhome.com) is handling arrangements.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020