James E. Klatt, Sr. of Lake Hallie, WI, passed away peacefully in his home after a courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, November 28, 2020 with his family present.
Jim was born on November 27, 1944 in Green Bay, WI to Lloyd Klatt and Mary (Duberstein) Klatt. He lived most of his adult life in the Eau Claire/Chippewa Falls area. He retired in 2012 from a 35-year career as a truck driver, both over the road and locally.
Jim is survived by his wife of over 49 years, Carol (McDonald) Klatt, his daughter Michelle Klatt (Mike Parker), his son, James Jr (Tammy) Klatt, and grandson Zach (Amanda) Haig. Also, survivors include his sisters, Virginia (Lynn Sr.) Westley, and Nancy Klatt. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Jim was a kind, soft-spoken, gentle man who loved hunting, fishing, camping, boating, and spending time with his family and friends, He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the family.
Visitation will be Saturday December 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM at Zion Christian Fellowship at 11555 35th Avenue, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family at this time and online condolences can be made at https://www.cremationsociety-wi.com/obituary