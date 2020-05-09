James Kevin Allen Lengyel, 23 of Augusta, died suddenly from complications from childhood diabetes on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He was born on April 16, 1997, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire the son of Kevin and Stephanie (Johnson) Lengyel. James grew up in the Augusta area and graduated from High School there in 2015. He worked a variety of jobs since but he was most proud of his work at the Augusta Pool. James enjoyed teaching swim lessons, lifeguarding, singing, dancing, driving his pride and joy, hanging out with his friends, shopping, and working.

James is survived by his parents, Stephanie (Donald) Hudson of Augusta, Kevin (Mandi) Lengyel of Fall Creek, his brother Austin, his Paternal Grandmother, Shirley Lengyel of Cadott, his Maternal grandmother, Cheryl Wyckoff of Florida, his Maternal Grandfather, James (Mike Napper) Johnson of Arizona and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Plombon Funeral Service-Stanley assisted the family with arrangements. James always enjoyed his time at The American Diabetes Camp. Memorials are appreciated to ADA Camp Needlepoint; and note the check is intended for the James Lengyel Camp Scholarship Fund.







