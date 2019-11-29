|
|
James F. Loew, 78, of Chippewa Falls, died after a long battle with several health related issues from cancer on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Jim was born May 31, 1941 in Chippewa Falls, the son of Roman and Lucille (Swoboda) Loew.
On July 15, 1961, Jim married Emily Flick at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Goldsmith Council #974, St. Charles Church and the Chippewa Falls Model Airplane Club
Jim worked as a heavy equipment mechanic for HF Radandt and UEL for many years.
Jim was a man that knew how to get it done. He was an avid RC-Airplane builder and flier. His great grandson, Owen was his little sidekick, they were always up to something. He was an active member of his church and would help anyone at any time; also, a huge thank you to his brother, David for all his help over the years.
Jim is survived by one daughter, Judy (Stephen) Lambert of Eau Claire; one brother, David (Nancy) Loew of Chippewa Falls; three sisters, Connie (Steve) Williams of Eau Claire, Nancy (Randy) Karlen of Stanley and Sandy (Don) Rasmussen of Chippewa Falls; two grandchildren, Lindsey (David) Gruba and Tony (Ashley Basem) Lambert; and one great grandson, Owen Gruba.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Emily on May 12, 2011; his parents; one brother, Donald Loew; and brother-in-law, Dennis Miller.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 3 at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Entombment will be in Hope Mausoleum in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, December 2 and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The Knights of Columbus will recite the rosary at 4 p.m. and there will be a Christian vigil service at 7 p.m. both on Monday at the funeral home.
