|
|
James Wilson Martin (Jim) 72, Eau Claire WI, died unexpectedly December 3, 2019 while visiting friends in Yachats, Oregon. Jim was a resident of the globe. He lived in Wisconsin, Minnesota, California, Florida, Philippines, France, England, Germany, and the hearts of everyone he met on his journey.
Jim was born December 1, 1947 in Eau Claire, WI to Mary Martin (Blackseth) and Harold "Boots" Martin.
Jim married Diane Martin (Malak) in Eau Claire, WI in 1967 and divorced March 1971.
Jim graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1965. Jim attended the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire and completed a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration in 1972. Jim went on to work for several companies including Northwest Fabric Inc., Baskin-Robins, ComputerLand, and TeleAtlas Corporation. Jim had a passion for travel, photography, and forming lasting friendships.
Jim is proceeded in death by father Harold H. Martin and mother Mary Martin Blackseth of Eau Claire, Aunt Alice Kierstead (Carroll) of Eau Claire, grandparents Harry H. Wilson, Tress H. Wilson of Eau Claire, Ann Martin of Colfax, Fredrick H. Martin of Bloomer.
Jim is survived by his daughter Carie Martin-Krajewski (Keith Krajewski), grandsons Adam and Alex Krajewski, sister C. Sue Mautz (Bill) of Portsmouth, NH, nephew Bill Mautz (Johanna) children Grace, Teddy, and Kathrine of Exeter, NH., nephew Christopher Mautz (Amy) children Charlotte, Claire, and Anne of Salt Lake UT, nephew Anthony Mautz (Amy) children Sophia, Avery, and Lyla of Round Rock TX, step-sister Penny (Tom) Bechel of New Prague, MN, and special friend Darlene Dinelli of California.
A sincere thank you to Leon Sterner and Meredith Howell of Yachats, Oregon for your support of our family and Jim following his sudden death.
An Open House will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4:30-7:00 pm at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019