James N Mayer Jr., age 54 of Durand, died unexpectedly on Friday, October 16, 2020 at his home in Durand from a medical condition.
Jimmy was born on August 8, 1966 in Chippewa Falls. He was the son of James N. Mary (Gehl) Mayer Sr. and grew up Chippewa Falls. After school, Jimmy joined the U.S. Army and served stateside for four years and was honorably discharged. After being discharged, Jimmy drove truck locally for Schilling Paper Company and cross country for MTS Trucking for many years. Jimmy was currently employed at Menards Distribution Center where he worked for the last 23 years. Most recently as the Yard Horse Manager. Jimmy married Karin Hurlburt on July 17, 2004 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church-Lima in Durand.
Jimmy loved spending time outdoors hunting, fishing and riding his Harley. He also liked watching NASCAR, Brewers and the Dallas Cowboys. Jimmy and Karin loved to go on vacations together including Alaska and usually somewhere warm in the winter. Many gatherings with friends and family were held in his garage with a cold beverage and a game on TV. Papa loved spending time with his grandchildren and he especially enjoyed taking them fishing and hunting.
Jimmy is survived by his wife; Karin, children; Kristina (Kristie Weiss) Mayer of Eau Claire, Thomas Mayer of Ludington, MI, Tony Hurlburt of Durand and Melanie Hurlburt of Durand, six grandchildren; Jessa, Lucas, Levi, Brooklynn, Emery and Remington, parents; James and Mary Mayer Sr. of Chippewa Falls, siblings; Roxanne (Randy) Bronoske, Linda (David) Marten and Debby (Mike Schemenauer) Miller, all of Chippewa Falls, father-in-law; Ron Hurlburt of Durand, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother-in-law; Mary Ann Hurlburt, several aunts and uncles.
A Celebration of Life will be held 4:00PM-8:00PM Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Durand. Military Honors will be held at 8:00PM Thursday at the funeral home by the Durand American Legion Post #181 of Durand.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.
