James Moore
James "Jim" L. Moore, 67 years old, passed away on April 17th, 2020, at home with his family and friends by his side after a courageous battle with mesothelioma.
Jim was born May 17, 1952, to Jack and Betty (Schaaf) Moore. Jim attended Eau Claire Schools and graduated from North High School in 1971. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1971 and was stationed in Iceland for 2 years and then assigned to the U.S.S. Grand Canyon AR-28 for 1 year. He served in the Navy for a total of 3 years and received honorable discharge for his service. After the Navy, he moved back to Eau Claire where he got a job at Landy's Meat Packing Plant where he met Debbie Reidel. They were married for 19 years and had 2 children, Scott and Lisa. Later, Jim worked at Uniroyal for 10 years up until they closed. He was then employed at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire until he retired. After retirement, Jim returned to his favorite sport and pastime of fishing. He met his girlfriend, Elaine, in May of 2014 and they enjoyed fishing all over northern Wisconsin. Jim loved the outdoors. He enjoyed feeding the squirrels, birds and rabbits. He had a lot of patience, which he was able to demonstrate one summer by getting chipmunks to eat peanuts out of his hand. Jim loved golfing and would hit golf balls in the back yard or find an open space to golf in for hours. Jim had a few very close friends from school that lasted a lifetime: (The late) Mark Gabriel, James Ehrhart, Bill Shipman and Dave Oliver. Jim and Mark spent a lot of time fishing and golfing. Jim and James met once a week for coffee. Bill would come over and share fishing secrets with Jim. And Jim would run into Dave once in a while and went out to eat a few times with him and his wife, Jan.
Jim is survived by his son, Scott (Nicole) Moore; daughter, Lisa (Joey) Siverling; step-sister, Betty Jackson; 4 grandchildren, Amelia and Jamison Moore and Trent and Gavin Siverling; girlfriend, Elaine Mastin; brother-in-law, Richard Holmes; sister-in-law, Kristine Moore; nieces, nephews, and many friends. Jim will be sadly missed by all who knew him. He was a very kind and gentle man.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents; mother, Betty; father, Jack; step-mother, Bertha; two brothers, Mike and Jack Jr.; sister, Joanne; brother-in-law, LaMoine Jackson.
A special thanks to Marshfield Clinic Cancer Center and Dr. Naqvi, who was Jim's Oncology Doctor. Also, thanks to Heartland Hospice Care and all their staff who showed so much compassion, gentleness, care and kindness towards Jim.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the WEST CHAPEL of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Rest Haven Cemetery, Town of Washington, Eau Claire County, with Military Honors conducted by American Legion Post 53.
To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com.



Published in Leader Telegram from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn West Chapel
1405 N Clairemont Ave
Eau Claire, WI 54703
(715) 834-4456
