James Mulheron

James "Jim" P. Mulheron, age 93 of Menomonie, passed away on Saturday October 3, 2020 at the Heritage of Elmwood Nursing Home in Elmwood.
Jim was born October 23, 1926 at home on the family farm at Farm Hill, rural Elmwood. He was the son of Clarence and Frances (Hei) Mulheron. Jim graduated from Elmwood High School. Jim farmed on the family farm. He married Gloria Jean Styer August 11, 1952 in Eau Galle. In 1957 they moved to Menomonie where Jim began working for Sanna Dairies in Menomonie and retired in 1988.
Jim loved to play cards, shoot pool and was an avid bowler.
Jim is survived by his wife, Gloria Jean; a daughter, Debra (Bill) Marek of Roberts; two grandchildren, B.J. (Melanie) Marek, Nicole Marek and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by a brother, Claire, four sisters, Virginia Fesenmaier, Ethel Bauer, Kathleen Bauer and Cleo Diemert.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday October 9, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie with Rev. John Mano officiating. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery-Farm Hill, rural Elmwood at a later date.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.
