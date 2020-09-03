James Price

James W. Price, Sr. passed away peacefully in his home in Oklahoma on August 29, 2020 at the age of 72.

James was born in Eau Claire, WI to Wesley and Geneva (Benrud) Price on March 18, 1948. He was one of nine children. James is survived by his wife Tybie (Epp) in Oklahoma, his three children; Jim, Jr. of Dallas, TX, Vickie (Jeff) of Cornell, WI, and Adam (Cheryl) of Cleghorn, WI, four grandchildren; John James, Taylor, Corey and Gabrielle, eight great-grandchildren, brother; Vern (Sharon), sisters; Ann Kosmosky, Cindy (Ron) Eliason, Beatrice LaFave and Edith Fries. James is preceded in death by his parents, brother Marv Johnson, sisters Karen Schwingle and Joyce O'Connell. James worked for the State of Wisconsin for over 30 years and also drove school bus for Eau Claire Student Transit where he was affectionately known by the children as "Big Jim" or "Cowboy Jim".

James was an avid horseman, a lifetime member of AQHA, a longtime member of Wild Bill's Riders Saddle Club and a strong supporter and member of the NRA. He enjoyed his horses, dogs, guns and the great outdoors.

There will be no formal services. In lieu of cards and flowers, James' wish is for donations to be made to your local Hospice.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store