James Rasmusson

James "Jim" E. Rasmusson, 74, of Eau Claire, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Eau Claire, WI. He was born in Menomonie, WI, on February 12, 1946, a son of Ralph and Anna Tina (Torgerson) Rasmusson.

Jim graduated from Mondovi High School in 1964. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, majoring in English, but eventually left his studies to pursue on the job training as a Respiratory Therapist. Jim married Kathleen Seufzer on May 17, 1969. Their union produced two children, Erica and Phillip. They later divorced, but remained friendly.

Jim worked as a Respiratory Therapist for 30 years at Luther Hospital, Lakeview Medical Center and Cumberland Memorial Hospital. He then changed careers, working as an executive assistant for the local Burger King franchisee until his retirement.

During his time studying at UW - Eau Claire, Jim joined a new men's vocal ensemble called The Singing Statesmen. He was an ardent fan and supporter of the ensemble his whole life. During his retirement he returned to perform with the Statesmen several times and focused on reuniting former Statesmen for the 50th anniversary of the ensemble in 2016. He was often referred to as the statesman to The Statesmen.

In his later years Jim suffered ill health and moved in with his daughter and grandchildren. He always bore each trial with good humor and patience. He loved living with his grandchildren and watching them grow and they in turn loved having him as a part of their daily lives. He will be sorely missed.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Erica Reyes; son, Phillip Rasmusson; sister, Ann Berg; brother, Ralph (Ellen) Rasmusson Jr; brother, Mark (Sharon) Rasmusson; grandchildren, Joshua Reyes, Elijah Reyes, Phillip Reyes, Carter Reyes and Isabella Reyes; many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Tina Rasmusson; brother-in-law, Everett Berg; and nephew, Leslie Berg.

At Jim's request, no services will be held. Memorial contributions can be made to the Music and Theater Department Fund at the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store