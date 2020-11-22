1/1
James Scholfield Sr.
James W. Scholfield Sr., age 96, of Menomonie, WI passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.
He was born June 30, 1924 in Sherman Township to Harry and Mildred (Moore) Scholfield. Jim graduated from Menomonie High School in 1943. He served in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1947 and the U.S. Air Force from 1948 to 1952.
On Dec. 31, 1949, Jim married Avis Kirkland. They were married 68 years.
Jim worked for Local Union 317 for 27 years.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church. He was a lifetime member of VFW Post 1039 and also belonged to the American Legion and Disabled American Vets. He served on the Honor Guard for over 30 years. He loved to fish, hunt, garden and play Euchre. He camped with his wife at Lake Wabagasset in Amery for many years and had many fond memories. They also wintered in Florida for over 10 years. Jim was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Badgers and the Menomonie football team.
Jim is survived by two children, Dawn (Mark) O'Brien of Centreville, VA and James Scholfield Jr. of Menomonie, WI; two grandchildren, Katie and Eric and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Avis; parents, Harry and Mildred Scholfield; brothers, Wayne, Melvin, Gordon, Carol and Harry; and his sister Betty Wolske Kannel.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donation be made to Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard c/o Chris Hamm, 1301 Knapp, St. Menomonie, WI 54751.
Due to COVID, services are being postponed until the spring of 2021. Burial will be in Froen Cemetery in the Town of Red Cedar, Dunn Co. WI with military honors. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com



Published in Leader Telegram from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
