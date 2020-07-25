1/
James Smetana
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jim" Smetana, 75, of Chippewa Falls, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Jim is survived by his wife, Ellen Smetana; children, Tammy (Jim Zempel) Smetana, Don (Marsha) Smetana, Bonnie (Randy) Hill; brothers, Bob (Lois) Smetana, Joe (Vicky) Smetana; grandchildren, Ashley Larkowski, Brian Larkowski, Joshua Coyle, Derek Smetana, Dylon Smetana, Coral Hill; and three great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Elsie Smetana; and his sister, Mary Jane Marquardt.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is assisting the family. To leave an online condolence please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved