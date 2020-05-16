James D. Stanton passed away peacefully on Sunday May 10 at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire, WI.
He was born on December 19, 1932 in Boston, MA to James D. Stanton and Jean E. (Gillespie) Stanton. He was the oldest of ten siblings. Jim is survived by his brother Kevin Stanton as well as his sisters Ann Eriksen, Kathleen Eldrige and Mary Stanton.
He married Terry Horswill in Chicago, IL in May of 1956 and they had four beloved children, Jean, Peggy, Jim and Dan. Jim enjoyed his career as a Tile Setter with the Union in Chicago. They had many wonderful years raising their family, going on family picnics, attending Chicago Cubs games and fairs until their divorce in 1970.
Jim spent many of his years developing his big personality in Chicago where he met his love and life partner on New Year's Day over 40 years ago, Hildegard (Hilde) Ellerbeck. In the late 1990s, after they both retired, they moved to Hayward, WI to settle down. He always enjoyed spending time with his family, rooting for the Chicago Bears and the New England Patriots. He loved spending time on his riding lawn mower, tending the lawn and watching old westerns, his favorite show Blue Bloods, spending time outside on his deck, and his signature cocktail. Hilde and Jim loved playing Yahtzee but was not as competitive as his daughter and son-in-law.
In 2016 Hildegard lost her courageous battle to ALS, at which time Jim moved to spend his remaining years around the Eau Claire area, doted on by his close family members until the day he passed.
Jim is survived by his loving children Jean (Angel) Alcantar of Eau Claire, Peggy Hultquist (Dave) of Eau Claire, Jim Stanton (Jean) of Altoona and Dan (Gina) Stanton of Eau Claire; his nine grandchildren, Damion, Angela, Christina (Alyssa), Tashana, Amanda (Cory), Matthew, Kayla, Jessica and Jacqueline; 19 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James and Jean Stanton; and siblings, Patricia Kolozie, Margaret Sullivan, John Stanton, Gary Stanton and Barbara McCormick.
A special thanks to all the staff at Care Partners/Country Terrace for taking such great care of our Dad throughout his last few years. We appreciate you making him feel so comfortable and cared for.
A private family memorial service will take place at a later date with inurnment at the Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Friends and family are encouraged to offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Leader Telegram from May 16 to May 17, 2020.