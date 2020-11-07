1/1
James Sundet
James Wallace Sundet, 75, of Chippewa Falls, town of Lafayette, died suddenly and unexpectedly on October 27, 2020 in Odenton, Maryland.
He is survived by his wife Carol (nee Hamann) of Chippewa Falls; brother-in-law, Clifford (Dorothy) Hamann of Round Lake, MN; and many wonderful neighbors, coworkers and dear friends.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date. Service information and full obituary will be in the local newspapers, on the funeral home website and on facebook.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.



Published in Leader Telegram from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
