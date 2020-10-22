1/
James Tafel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James E. Tafel born July 27, 1968, passed away on October 21, 2020.
He loved his immediate family: wife, Linda Katherine; step-daughter, Jana F. Paetznick, Travis and Weston. Surviving family: parents Mr. and Mrs. William Tafel; brother, Sam and his family; sister, Susan and her family.
James lived in dignity and passed away with dignity.
Warm wishes can be mailed to: 2703 Trindal St, Eau Claire, WI 54703.
Life memories will be celebrated on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the WEST CHAPEL location of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire, WI. Due to COVID-19, face masks and social distance measures are required all times.
To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn West Chapel
1405 N Clairemont Ave
Eau Claire, WI 54703
(715) 834-4456
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn West Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved