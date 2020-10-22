James Tafel

James E. Tafel born July 27, 1968, passed away on October 21, 2020.
He loved his immediate family: wife, Linda Katherine; step-daughter, Jana F. Paetznick, Travis and Weston. Surviving family: parents Mr. and Mrs. William Tafel; brother, Sam and his family; sister, Susan and her family.
James lived in dignity and passed away with dignity.
Warm wishes can be mailed to: 2703 Trindal St, Eau Claire, WI 54703.
Life memories will be celebrated on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the WEST CHAPEL location of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire, WI. Due to COVID-19, face masks and social distance measures are required all times.
