James Tyler

James E. Tyler, 80, of the Chippewa County Town of Lafayette passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at his home.
He was born July 7, 1939, in River Falls, WI, the son of John and Irene (Kelly) Tyler. He graduated from River Falls High School in the class of 1957 and went on to serve nine years in the U.S Army until the time of his Honorable discharge. Jim married Sandra Mills on January 27, 1962, in Naples, Italy. They lived seven years abroad in both Italy and Germany before coming back to the states.
Jim worked for several years for Wisconsin Bell (later AT & T). He ultimately retired from Xcel Energy. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and hitting 7 of 7 on a hot keno machine. Jim enjoyed traveling, camping, singing & playing his guitar, and being the ultimate jokester. He loved being with his family and his beloved friends.
Jim is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sandra; two children, Pam Tyler, and Patrice (Steve) Anderson, both of Chippewa Falls; four grandchildren, Kevin (Kim) Tyler, Zach Tyler, Megan (Chubbs) Kelly, and Benjamin Vavra; six great-grandchildren, Liam, Lincoln, Elijah, Peyton, and twins, Evan & Ellie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Guy Evan Tyler in 1999; his sister, Maryls (Tyler) Veenendall; and brother, Jack Tyler.
Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Dr., Altoona. Memorial Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, July 2 at St. Bridget Catholic Church in River Falls, WI followed Memorial Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11 a.m. with Fr. Gerald Harris celebrating the Mass. Interment will immediately follow mass at the church cemetery.
Published in Leader Telegram from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.