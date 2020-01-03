|
|
Jan Skutley of Auburn, WA, loving mother to Raymond and Diane and grandmother to Jennie, Dieta, Karl, Eric, Neil and Deanna, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 in Puyallup, WA.
A celebration of her life will be at Noon on Saturday, January 11th at Anthony's Homeport in Des Moines, WA.
Friends are invited to view photos, get directions and share memories in the family's online guest book at www.flintofts.com. Flintoft's Funeral Home, 425-392-6444.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020