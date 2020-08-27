Jane Marie Kent age 73, received her angel wings on Thursday August 13, 2020. She passed away unexpectedly in Mountain Home Arkansas. Her devoted wife Carol was by her side.

Jane was born June 14,1947 (Flag Day) to Alex and Irene Kent in Eau Claire. She was the fourth of their "5 J's". She was raised in Shawtown and graduated from Memorial high school. Jane was an avid softball player, bowler, hiker, camper, hard worker and loved to travel. She loved spending time with her family and friends and tipping a few cocktails. She eventually moved to the La Crosse area and went to work at Heileman's Brewing Co. After retiring from the brewery Jane and Carol moved to Arkansas and traveled to many places enjoying life and the outdoors.

Jane is survived by her wife Carol Grant, two brothers James (Cheryl) Kent and Jonathon "Mouse" (Sandy) Kent Sr., one sister Jeannine (Poncho) Lahner, three sisters in law Sherry Kent, Mary Smith and Joni (Leon) McNutt and also many nieces, nephews relatives and friends.

Jane was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, brother Jerry and mother in law Lois Grant. They will all greet her with open arms.

Anybody who was acquainted with Jane knows what a fun loving and caring person she was. She will be deeply missed by all and be in our memories and hearts forever. RIP Jane. A celebration of life is planned for next summer in Eau Claire.







