Jane Livingston of Altoona passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sept 1st at the age of 99.

Born in the town of Hale near Osseo, March 31, 1921 to Myrtle and John Julson, she had 11 brothers and sisters. Jane married Donald Livingston in 1942 and had four children, Gerald (Theresa) Livingston of Augusta, Sandra Livingston of Altoona, Ronald (LuAnn) Livingston of Elk Lake and Donald Livingston. She will be missed by her children, eight grandchildren, twenty three great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.

Jane was ambitious, after retirement from Luther Hospital she enjoyed her life, with family and friends. She was a social lady and loved connecting with others. Some of her favorite pastimes included; gambling, watching the news, traveling and dining out. She was loved by many and lived a full, happy life of 99 years.

Private graveside service will be held Tuesday at Lakeview cemetery with Smith Funeral Chapel serving the family.







