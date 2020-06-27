Jane M. Lardahl, 73, of Chippewa Falls, left this world to join her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
She was born September 6, 1946 in Eau Claire to Jesse and Lucile (Meservey) Lardahl. She grew up living on Lake Wissota, attended Stilson School and graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High in 1964. She attended Wartburg College, Waverly, IA.
Jane married Barry O'Brien at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls in 1966. They lived in Upper Sandusky, OH, Oak Lawn, IL and Galesburg, IL. They adopted a daughter, Melissa, in 1972. They later divorced in 1977.
Jane married Warren Sanford at Trinity Lutheran Church in Galesburg, IL, lived there until 1986 and then moved to her parents' duplex on Perry Street in Chippewa Falls. In 1994, she and Warren divorced.
In Chippewa Falls, Jane was employed by dentists Dr. James Haley and Dr. Todd Post. In 1988, she left to work for Chippewa County, retiring in 2006. She considered her most valuable work to be during the time at Chippewa County that she spent working with Dr. Taman and the Guidance Clinic.
Jane moved to Weather Ridge Condominiums in 1999 and began to learn all about condos and led in the administration of the association for many years. In her retirement, Jane served as Fifth Ward Alderperson on the Chippewa Falls City Council. She was an avid supporter of Irvine Park and the Christmas Village. In 2018 Jane began as a volunteer at The Legacy Community Center.
Jane was a faithful member of Central Lutheran Church. Her love of God was the center of her life. She enjoyed shopping at craft and estate sales with her good friend, Mary Cranford. She took great joy in giving to her church, family, friends, Irvine Park and other projects in Chippewa Falls. Many of her gifts were given anonymously. Jane was an eager card player, loved all kinds of music and spent time working in her flowers. She enjoyed traveling with Harold O'Donnell to Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico and Ireland. She traveled to Norway, Germany and a cruise to the Caribbean with Beverly Schultz and to the Bahamas with Nancy Loff. She even traveled to California to visit her cousins, Dick and Jim, and their children. She was a member of Wisconsin Laureate Alpha Beta and enjoyed the time and fun with her sorority sisters.
Jane is survived by her daughter, Melissa O'Brien; cousins, Vonnie Olson of Eleva; Richard (Pat) Shafer of Lincoln, CA; cousin-in-law, Linda Shafer of Covena, CA; and other cousins and aunts. She is also survived by Beth, Rosanne, Tim (Nicole), and Maureen, Ryan & Riley O'Donnell, the family of Harold O'Donnell who was her significant other for 22 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; significant other, Harold O'Donnell; and cousin, Dr. James Shafer.
We thank all the friends of Jane for the support and care they have shown during this difficult journey, especially Mary Cranford and her son, Nick, who was always willing to help and lend a hand, and Shari Pitsch who was a special friend and like the sister Jane never had. A special thanks to Tom Joas for his energy and care.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 30 at Central Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls with Rev. Aaron Sturgis officiating. Burial will be at Prairie View Cemetery, Village of Lake Hallie.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the J.S. Lardahl Family Memorial Trust Fund of Central Lutheran Church Foundation, Luther Park Bible Camp in Chetek, or to the Legacy Community Center/Agnes' Table in Chippewa Falls.
Please wear a mask and practice social distancing during Jane's service. There will be a future memorial celebration at church when the threat of COVID passes. Stay healthy and God Bless.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.
