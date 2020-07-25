Jane Smith

Jane Carol Smith, loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother, passed from this world Sunday evening, July 19th, 2020 peacefully at her home with her husband of 51 years holding her hand.
Jane was born at home in City Point WI to Frank and Margaret (Reshel) Hanutke on October 13th, 1949 and married Terry L. Smith on August 23rd, 1969. She served as Secretary/Treasurer of the family's construction company, Metal Building Systems, Inc, for 30 years until she and Terry both retired in 2008. Having lived in the Pittsville, WI area for most of their married life, they moved to Florida after retirement until 2016 when they made their new home in Eau Claire so they could be closer to family.
Jane lived a robust life and pursued many different interests and hobbies. As an outdoor enthusiast, she enjoyed hunting, boating and fishing and had participated in many Muskie tournaments with Terry. In the summer of 2004 in her typical 'can do' fashion, Jane abruptly announced that she wanted to learn how to ride motorcycles and registered herself and Terry for motorcycle school. Riding became a mutual passion and together they criss-crossed the country on their Harleys making friends and memories all along the way. Among her many talents, Jane was a gifted crafter and decorator able to make any space warm and inviting with her own creations. The festive adornments she made to the house and yard always made the cherished tradition of relaxing on the deck for 5 o'clock cocktail hour seem a mini celebration of whatever season or holiday was at hand. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all who knew her.
Jane is survived by her husband Terry L. Smith, son Steven (Debbie) Smith, daughter Kelly (John) Speros, sister Jean (Herb) Shoemaker, brothers Thomas (Dale) Hanutke and Frank (Patricia) Hanutke, grandchildren Angelo Speros, JohnPaul Speros and Aubrianna Smith, brother-in-law Arthur (Becky) Smith, sister-in-law Marcia Smith along with 14 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents: Frank Hanutke, step father and mother Ronald and Margaret Martin and sister Sophie (Leonard) Zinda.
A celebration of her life for family and friends will be announced at a later date when current health concerns have subsided.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
