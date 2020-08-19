1/1
Janet Brick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet K. Brick, 93, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
She was born to Joseph & Mary (Kurtz) Bleskacek on December 21, 1926, in Bloomer, WI. Janet Married Patrick Brick on September 10, 1946, at Notre Dame Church, Chippewa Falls. She enjoyed her card clubs and coffee dates with her friends. Janet especially enjoyed going to the Fill-Inn Station with her church friends after Mass on Saturday evenings. She and Patrick were faithful members of Notre Dame Catholic Church, serving on various committees and boards. She was a kind and loving wife, mother and grandmother that will be missed by all who knew her.
Janet is survived by her two daughters, Kathleen (Steve) Schlough of Menomonie and Brigid Horstman (Jack Calkins) of Chippewa Falls; four grandchildren, Kristen & Scott Schlough and Ryan & Kaitlin Horstman; and special nephew, Pat (Bernie) Anderson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Patrick; son, Tim; siblings, Bernadette Stellick, Elmyra Nowak & Sylvan Bleskacek; and son-in-law, Ron Horstman.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 117 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls, with a visitation beginning at 9:30 at church. Fr. Jesse Burish will be officiating. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery, Chippewa Falls at a later date.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved