Janet K. Rowin, age 70, of Eau Claire and formerly of Rice Lake passed away on October 23, 2019 at her residence at Care Partners Assisted Living- Birch Street.
Janet was a kind and loving person, who loved the Lord and was always ready to share the good news of salvation with others. Her faith was very important to her and she found a community at Eau Claire Wesleyan Church, where she attended for many years. After her move to Care Partners, she started attending Calvary Baptist Church where she formed new friendships that would give her rides to and from church.
Janet was preceded in death by her loving mother Marie Rowin. She is survived by many beloved cousins and friends.
We would like to thank her Care Partners family and also St. Joseph's Hospice.
Funeral service will take place at 1 pm on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Hulke Family Funeral Home. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home. Committal service will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery immediately after the funeral service.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019