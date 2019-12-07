|
|
On December 6, 2019, Janet Marie Kopp (Cramer) of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, died peacefully with her two daughters (Mindy Kay Means (John) and Suzanne Kopp-Moskow (Michael)) steadfastly by her side; she was 83 years old. Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Mathias Kopp ("Bobby"), her parents, George and Minnie Cramer, and her beloved siblings, Wayne Cramer, Gerald Cramer, Curtis Cramer, Morris Cramer and LaVern Cramer.
Janet was born on January 27, 1936, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, where she lived the majority of her life. In 1959, Janet married Bobby, also of Eau Claire and, together, they raised Mindy and 'Susie'.
Janet and Bobby were married 59 years. Janet loved her girls, her three grandchildren: Lisa Mattice, Dieter Zuehlke and Daniel Zuehlke; and four great-grandchildren: Christian, Ethan, Jared and Marisa Carastina. She also loved all of her nieces and nephews (spouses included) and, of course, her sister Kay Spindler (Alvin) and brother, Elger Cramer.
Janet was gifted with the love of children, and for many years she found joy and satisfaction in caring for children of several Eau Claire families. She truly saw these children as 'grandchildren' and treated them as if they were her own. Janet cared deeply about their happiness and welfare and remained in contact with the children long after they began living their own adult lives. She also cared deeply for people who she felt had struggles in life, such as physical and learning challenges, and for a time worked at a residential facility that supported such individuals.
Janet spoke often of becoming a Chaplain. As recently as late November, just 2 weeks ago, she said "When I get back to Eau Claire in the spring, I want to complete my training to become a Chaplain."
Janet's faith in God, her love of people, her many hours of concern and prayer for others, as well as how she lived her life as a Christian certainly raises to the level of granting her the status of an Honorary Chaplainâ€¦ all who knew Janet certainly would agree.
Janet loved her girls very much and cared so much that each was in loving and caring relationships. This sentiment followed into her concern for her grandchildren, as well, and prayed often that they would always have peace and happiness in their lives. She spent countless hours talking on the phone, sometimes listening (haha), with her friends and familyâ€¦ all of our phones will sadly be ringing less and our voicemails will have more space. She was truly loved and will be greatly missed.
The family wishes to extend its gratitude to Dr. Dean Delmastro of Marshfield Clinic Health System for the many years he helped prolong Janet's life while she lived with Leukemia. She had great admiration for his thorough and caring approach every step of the way. The family has established a fund in her honor, acknowledging Dr. Delmastro, Marshfield Clinic Health System / Marshfield Clinic Development; 1000 North Oak; Marshfield, WI 54449-54901.
An Open House and Service will be held at Harvestime Church (3625 Southwind Drive, Eau Claire, WI) on Friday, December 14, at 11:00-12:00 with the service at 12:00. Thereafter, Janet will join Bobby at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in rural Spooner.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019