Janet Schomisch

Janet Gay Schomisch, age 82 of Altoona, WI, passed away on July 8, 2020, from stage 4, metastatic lung cancer.
Jan was born March 30, 1938, in Eau Claire, WI, to Kenneth and Margaret Ritsch. Jan had five siblings; Bill (deceased), Nancy, Mike, Jim, and Larry. Jan was a loving mother and wife, who devoted herself to her family. She was married to the love of her life John M. Schomisch for 56 years. Jan and John spent many years together fishing, playing tennis and golf, enjoying Friday night fish fries, and traveling together. Cruises to the Mediterranean, Europe, and Alaska were special memories they shared together and with friends.
Jan was the happiest being at home with her family on Lake Holcombe, enjoying pontoon rides, swimming, bonfires, and baking cookies with her grandchildren. One of her greatest pleasures was sitting on the deck, playing cribbage with John, sharing a glass of wine and watching the sunset over the lake. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, needlepoint, creating stained glass art, and her "Just Desserts" book club. She was selfless, kind, a good listener, and truly devoted to her family and friends.
Jan is preceded in death by her beloved husband John M. Schomisch, she is survived by her children, Lea Anne Schomisch-Novy, Verona, WI (Pete McMahon), Michael Schomisch, Altoona, WI, Thomas Schomisch, Eau Claire, WI, Laurie Stein, (Paul Stein), Hudson, WI. Her grandchildren were her special delight in life, Savannah and Brett Novy, Jack and Ava Schomisch, and Ella and Andrew Stein. The love and comfort she brought to her children and grandchildren will be remembered in our hearts forever.
Jan's illness was first recognized in January 2020, with a shocking diagnosis of stage 4 metastatic lung cancer following a persistent cough. Jan had been healthy and fit her entire life and had not smoked in over 4 decades, yet she found herself battling lung cancer, the leading cause of cancer death in the U.S. Nonsmokers and former smokers, make up approximately half of the diagnoses each year. The stigma that surrounds lung cancer has impacted public awareness and funding for this deadly disease.
Due to COVID 19 Pandemic, our family will not be holding a public memorial, but invite you to participate in a virtual walk on Aug 8th or make a donation in honor of our Mom through A Breath of Hope Foundation dedicated to funding researchers working on a cure for Lung cancer. We have set up a page for donations in honor of my mom at www.abreathofhope.org
. Our team name is Jan's Walking Warriors.
Thank you for your love and support during this difficult time.