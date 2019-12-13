|
Janet Statz, 82 of Eau Claire passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Care Partners in Eau Claire after a long battle with Dementia.
Janet Clare Pearson was born on August 12, 1937 in Eau Claire to John and Irene (Lennie) Pearson along with her twin sister Joan Clarice. She was a graduate of Regis High School in Eau Claire. She married James Kurth on December 27, 1958 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Eau Claire. Janet worked for Dr Klein in Eau Claire and at Sacred Heart Hospital until deciding to stay at home with her family.
After the passing of James, Janet married Ralph Statz on January 5, 2002 at Sacred Heart Church in Eau Claire. They enjoyed many years together and he brought Janet much joy. Her passion was her grandchildren and love of family.
Janet is survived by her husband, Ralph; children, Julie (Christopher) Sarnecki, Timothy (Donna) Kurth, Susan Kurth, Thomas Kurth and Pamela (Tony) Tyler; Ralph's children, Roxane Statz, Robert (Jean) Statz, Michael (Lynn) Statz and Lore Statz; grandchildren, Nicholas (Ashley) Kurth, Alyson Kurth, Olivia and Sophia Tyler, Jason Kurth, Tayen Nicol, Daniel, Thomas, Heather and Melissa Statz; great-grandchildren, Ava Kurth, and Brian and Eleanor Statz.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband, James; son, John (Penny Nicol); brother, John (Audrey) Pearson; sisters, Mary (Arthur) Du Lac and Beatrice (Robert) Farley.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, 416 N. Dewey St. in Eau Claire with Fr. Brian Jazdzewski officiating. Friends may call from 9:30 am to 10:30 am prior to the Mass at the church. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Eau Claire, WI. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is serving her family.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019