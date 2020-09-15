Janet Sterling

Janet I. Sterling, age 74, of Webster, Florida, passed away unexpectedly September 1, 2020 at the Leesburg Regional Hospital, Leesburg FL.

She grew up in the Darlington WI area and graduated from Darlington High School in 1964. Janet then attended Patricia Stevens Finishing School in Milwaukee WI, where she met her husband Alfred Sterling. They married in 1967 and had 2 children: Jeffrey (Lorrie) Sterling, Chippewa Falls Wi, and Jennifer (Ricky Gravely Sr.) Sterling, Germany. They were married for 52 glorious years.

Janet is survived by her husband Al, her 2 children and 4 grandchildren, Devon Sterling, Austin Sterling, Ricky Gravely and Renee Gravely. Also 1 sister Debra (Randy) Raymond, and Al's brothers William (Barb) Sterling, Mankato MN and David (Mary Jo) Sterling, St. Paul MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents Donald & Shirley (Calvert) Doan and Donald & Clarice Sterling.

She loved to cook, bake and was incredibly involved in her church heading up a free community meal (by herself) once a week. Sometimes the attendance was as many as 100 people. Janet loved spending time with her grandchildren and in her spare time she crocheted up a storm. Earlier in their marriage, Janet & Al were extremely involved in square dancing and at one point became the chairman's of the National Square Dance Convention. Her latest accomplishment was in her community. She proudly became Council Member Seat 1 and Mayor Pro-Tem for the City of Webster Fl.

She will never be forgotten by anyone who met her. Janet had a personality you couldn't ignore.

Private family services were held September 7, 2020 at the Webster United Church, Webster FL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated and may go to Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire WI in Janet's name.







