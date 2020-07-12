1/1
Janet Wisner
Janet G (Dahl) Wisner, 99, of Menomonie, passed away peacefully at the American Lutheran Nursing Home, under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice, on Friday, July 10, 2020.
Janet was born on May 20, 1921, the daughter of George T. and Inga (Moe) Dahl in Menomonie. She graduated early from Menomonie High School in 1937. Janet married Donald G. Wisner on November 17, 1937.
Later, she worked as a lab technician at Sanna Dairies and then head bookkeeper at Kraft/United Bank until assuming duties at the auto bank for many years.
Janet enjoyed dancing, various crafts, bowling, traveling, hunting, watching and supporting sporting events and the Green Bay Packers. She was involved with many activities at Christ Lutheran Church for many years.
Janet is survived by her children Georgene Britton of Eau Claire, Rev. Duane (Connie) Wisner of Fond du Lac, and Robert (Lisa) Wisner of Ashburn, VA; grandchildren Jim (Becky) Britton, Mike (Kristine) Britton, Chris (Sarah) Britton, Roger Jr. (Marni) Britton, Dr. Susan (James) Hoppe, Drew (Sarah) Wisner, Seth (Brittany) Wisner, Jenny, Luke and Rachel Wisner; great grandchildren include, Vincent, Marnie Jo, Alex, Josie, Bailey, Andi Jo, Reese, Lane, Abby, Brody, Addison, Emma, Madison, Trace, and Eliana; sister-in-law Lorraine Beck and nephew Garland (Mary) Johnson; she is further survived by several other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Wisner, son-in-law Roger Britton Sr., sisters Olinda Johnson, Rosetta Nihart, and Elaine.
Private Services are being held with burial at Christ Lutheran Halvorson Cemetery in Menomonie. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com



Published in Leader Telegram from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
