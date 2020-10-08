Janice Bratberg

Janice Lynn Bratberg, age 78, of Mondovi, peacefully passed away October 4, 2020 with her family by her side at Azura Memory Care, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, due to complications of Alzheimer's Disease. Janice was born August 5, 1942 in Winona, Minnesota.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Adeline Klagge, and her father, Frank Klagge.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Glenn Bratberg, as well as her children, Eric Bratberg, Lisa Skopek (Darin), and grandchild Alexandra Bratberg.

Jan and Glenn traveled extensively throughout the United States and several foreign countries, cruised the Mississippi on the American Queen, were active bicyclists always exploring new trails, and enjoyed their stays at unique Bed & Breakfast Inns throughout the Midwest. Jan delighted in tending to her flowers, and attracting all types of birds to her bird feeders. A true animal lover, Jan always had a special place in her heart for cats. In addition, Jelly Bellies and marshmallow Peeps were her sweet escape while adhering to a strict Celiac diet. Jan was an active member of Central Lutheran Church, Mondovi, Wisconsin. She served as Financial Secretary for 13 years, and volunteered with the CLCW in various capacities throughout her lifetime. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.

A private family gathering will be held to honor her memory, followed by interment at Riverside Lutheran Cemetery, Mondovi, Wisconsin. Thank you to the staff at Azura Memory Care, and a special thank you to all of the caring professionals associated with Mayo Clinic Hospice. Memorials preferred to the Central Lutheran Church cemetery fund.

Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi assisted with arrangements.







