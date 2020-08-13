Janice Eslinger

Janice M. Eslinger, 70, of Chippewa Falls, died Monday, August 10, 2020 at her residence.
Janice was born April 24, 1950 in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of LaVerne and Dorothy (Drinkwine) Deinhamer.
On June 28, 1980 Janice married James Eslinger at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls.
In November of 1992, Janice was the recipient of a combined pancreatic/kidney transplant. For a donor organ to live 28 years is an amazing accomplishment! And is a tribute to Jan's inner strength and faith.
Janice worked for the Chippewa County Health Care Center for many years.
She was a member of Notre Dame Church.
Janice is survived by her good friends, Lisa (Gary) Gruen and Phyllis "Wiggle" Grohn both of Eau Claire; one brother, LaVerne "Butch" Deinhamer, Jr. of Colfax; one sister, Melody (Keith) Hueset of New Auburn; her transplant sister, Lori Larson and her beloved cat, Tony.
Janice was preceded in death by her husband, James on November 24, 2007; her parents; and her twin sister, Janet Meyer.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 22 at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in the town of Edson.
Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 22 at the church.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Per the state mandate, facemasks are required for all those attending.
