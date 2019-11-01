|
|
Janice L. Gunem, age 95, of Eau Claire, formerly of Osseo, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at Dove Healthcare - West in Eau Claire, WI.
Funeral service will take place at 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Hulke Family Funeral Home. Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of service and continue following the service at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 3307 State Street, Eau Claire, WI 54701 during a luncheon. Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019 in the Osseo Cemetery in Osseo, WI.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
A complete obituary will appear in Sunday's Leader-Telegram.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019