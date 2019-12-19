|
Janice Jean Olson, 74, passed away on Tuesday December 17th at her home in Eau Claire.
She was born on May 25th 1945 in Eau Claire to the late Roy and Victoria (Cott) Lee.
Janice enjoyed gardening and was an avid Packer fan. She loved attending her grandchildren's sporting events. She owned and operated Jan's Place tavern in Fall Creek for 35 years before retiring in 2006.
She is survived by her children, Rick (Jill) Olson, Lisa (Joe) Schultz, Dan (Kelly) Olson, and Mike (Jann) Olson; grandchildren, Cali, Wyatt, Nexus, Zack, Mya, Devan, Taylor, Jordan, Lauren, Jacob, Luke, and Samantha; great grandchildren Tyler and Theo; brother, Tom (Patty) Lee; sister, Peggy (Scott) Henneman; brother in law, Bill Garton; and many nieces and nephews.
Janice is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Victoria Lee; granddaughter, Larissa Olson; brother, Larry Lee; sisters, Nadine Dutter and Kathy Garton; and niece Katie Lee.
There will be a Celebration of Janice's Life held on Monday December 23rd from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at Stokes Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel (535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona).
Stokes Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019