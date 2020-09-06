Running, Janice D. age 80, of Savage, beloved Grandmother, Mother, and Sister, passed away suddenly on September 2, 2020.Preceded in death by her parents and one brother. Janice spent her entire life in some type of service, devoting herself to acts of kindness and enriching the lives of all who knew her, and didn't know her.She is survived by her three sons, Garry, Bret, and Daniel; their partners, Valerie, Natasha Jenson, and Lillian Mattiaccio; grandchildren Katherine and Bennett Running, and Elsa and Lorna Mattiaccio-Running; three sisters, Donna Gibbish, Diane McGuffee, and Bonnie Cypert; brother Marv Anderson; a host of loving nephews, nieces, and cherished family and friends. A visitation service will be held on Wednesday, September 9th, from 5pm-7pm, at White Funeral Home, 12804 Nicollet Avenue S., Burnsville, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Literacy MN in honor of Janice Running.Condolences:952 894 5080