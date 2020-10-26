Janis Johnson

Janis Ann (nee Oebser) Johnson, 92, of Germantown, WI, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020 at her home. A family graveside service will be held at Grandview Cemetery, Menomonie, WI.Janis was born on August 8, 1928 in Dunn County, WI to Walter and Agnes (nee Olson) Oebser. In 1946, after her high school graduation, she continued her education at Stout Institute (Stout State/UW-Stout) in Menomonie, WI receiving her teaching degree in 1950. After graduation, she taught Home Economics at Chetek High School. On August 28, 1951 Janis married Richard Louis Johnson in Menomonie, WI.From 1952-1955 Janis and Richard resided in Ishpeming, MI, where Richard taught Metalwork at Ishpeming High School while Janis was a homemaker. In 1955 they moved to Marshfield, WI and spent the next 43 years raising their family and enjoying retirement. In 1998 they moved to Germantown, WI to be closer to family.Janis was a volunteer at St. Joseph hospital in Marshfield, WI for many years, She was involved in the Catholic Church, teaching CCD and pre-Cana marriage prep classes, hosting Bible studies at her home, and teaching confirmation classes. She loved to sponsor charitable organizations. She enjoyed sewing and spent many hours with her sewing machine. Family and friends were her joy and she spent much time walking with her grandkids to the park.Her ultimate love was for her family; she is survived by sons Jay (Karen Kelly) Johnson, Elgin, MN; Paul (Julie Krecak) Johnson, Colgate, WI; daughter, Jill Johnson Sorenson, Menomonee Falls, WI; daughter-in-law Diane Britten Johnson, Ripon, WI; granddaughters, Jessica Johnson (Glenn) Fischer, Sherwood, WI; Jenna Johnson (Albert/JR) Walker, Green Lake, WI; grandsons, Christopher (Stacie) Johnson, Elgin, MN; Daniel Johnson, Rochester, MN; Matthew, Thomas, and Brian Johnson, Colgate, WI; Eric and Sean Sorenson, Menomonee Falls, WI; and her great-grandchildren, Ben and Charlie Fischer, Sherwood, WI, Clare and Albert Walker, Green Lake, WI. and Ethan and Aubrey Johnson of Elgin, MN. She is further survived by her brother and his wife, Marlin and Sharon Oebser, Menomonie, WI; and nieces and nephews. Janis was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard; son Joel Johnson, Ripon, WI; parents Walter and Agnes Oebser, Downsville, WI; brother Bernard (Gen) Oebser, Decorah, IA.Memorials may be given in her name to the Catholic Charities, the Sojourner Truth House domestic violence service or to the charity/organization of your choice.The family wishes to thank her daughter Jill for tenderly caring for her, in her home, during the last months of her life.

