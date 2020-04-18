|
|
Jann J. Peterson, age 84, died peacefully on April 11th, 2020, with his wife of 64 years by his side in their apartment at Evergreen Retirement Community, Oshkosh.
He fought hard to regain his health after a mistake during his hernia surgery in Mesa, AZ in 2013.
Jann was born in Amery, WI on January 2nd, 1936 to Kent and Helen Peterson. On June 9th, 1955 he married his high school sweetheart, Mickey Bundy, in Menomonie, WI. Jann attended schools in Amery, Clear Lake, Menomonie (East), and graduated from Menomonie High School in 1954. He received his B.S. in 1958 and M.S. in 1965 from UW-Stout. He played four years of basketball at UW-Stout and was named most valuable player of the year 2 times in 1957 and 1958.
Jann spent 34 years as an educator. Starting with teaching and coaching in Clear Lake and Osseo. He then became a principal in Spring Valley, Antigo and Winneconne. For 20 years, he was a school administrator serving 11 years in Winneconne, finishing his career in Eagle River. During his tenure he was instrumental in building new schools, a high school in Winneconne and a K-8 building in Eagle River. Upon his retirement, he became an interim superintendent in Seneca and Ladysmith. From 1969-75 Jann served on the WIAA Advisory Council (Chairman 1975). Jann also served on the WIAA board of Control (Pres. 1980). From 1988-91, he served as a member of the Nicolet College VTAE Board of Trustees. In 2001, Jann and Mickey moved back to their hometown in Menomonie where they spent their summers, and were snowbirds in Apache Wells in Mesa, AZ for 22 winters. Jann joined the Apache Wells Shrine Club #69 serving as President in 2008. Jann was also a member of the El Zaribah Shriners. He served on the Apache Wells home-owners board, as well as volunteering for Apache Wells Patrol. While in Arizona Jann served multiple years as the hole 16 captain for the PGA Tour Phoenix Open tournament. For many years he sang in church choirs in Menomonie and all the other towns he lived in.
Jann was very proud of his family, loving them wholeheartedly. He enjoyed teaching the entire family to play cribbage and spent many hours mentoring them to be Peterson Strong. He was well known for making omelets and Bloody Mary's. He was an avid sports fan and rarely missed the Boys High School State Basketball tournament, a tradition which the Peterson men look forward to carrying on. Jann also loved to golf, swim and work out.
Jann is survived by his loving wife, Mickey; three sons: Kent, Jeff (Julie) and Steve (Dawn); five grandchildren: Tad (Katie), Josh (Jessie), Nathan (Jeanna), Muranda and Earl (Andrea); and eight great-grandchildren: Kaleb, Mayci, Ava, Hailey, Evan, Arington, Alaira and Mia. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joyce; and granddaughter, Amy Peterson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Menomonie, WI. Memorials may be made in Jann's name to SouthernCare Hospice, 1800 W. Mason St., Suite A, Green Bay, WI 54303; or First Congregational United Church of Christ, 420 Wilson Ave., Menomonie, WI 54751; or Evergreen Foundation, 1130 N. Westfield St., Oshkosh, WI 54902.
The family expresses a special thank you to both Evergreen Retirement Community and SouthernCare Hospice for their wonderful care.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020